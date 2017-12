10 evergreen dialogues by Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor was 79. Shashi Kapoor was 79.

The powerhouse of talent and one of the most charming actors of Bollywood, Shashi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Monday. The Deewar actor is no more between us but his legendary dialogues will always remain close to our hearts, and remind us of him forever. Let’s remember him through some of his unforgettable dialogues.

“Mere paas Maa hai”

Movie: Deewar

“Iss duniya me aadmi insaan ban jaye toh badi baat hai”

Movie: Kabhi Kabhie

“Hum gayab hone waalon mein se nahi hain… Jahan jahan se guzarte hain jalwe dikhate hain… Dost kya dushman bhi yaad rakhte hai.”

Movie: Silsila

“Yeh mat socho ke desh tumhe kya deta hai, yeh socho ke tum desh ko kya de sakte ho”

Movie: Roti, Kapda aur Makaan

“Khwaab zindagi se kai zyada khubsoorat hote hai”

Movie: Satyam Shivam Sundaram

“Yeh duniya ek third class ka dibba ban gayi hai, jagah bahut kam hai, musafir zyada”

Movie: Deewar

“Zyada paisa aaye to neend nahi aati, neend aaye to zyada paisa nahin aata”

Movie: Deewar

“Car se aane wale aksar der se jate hai”

Movie: Deewar

“Zurm aur paap ka khel toh zaalimon aur papiyon ki zindagi ke sath hi khatam ho jata hai.”

Movie: Shaan

“Yeh prem rog hai, shuru mein dukh deta hai, baad mein bahut dukh deta hai”

Movie: Namak Halal

