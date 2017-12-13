Sharmila Tagore at The Perils of Being Moderately Famous launch: Maybe Soha can write my book

Soha Ali Khan’s book is titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. Soha Ali Khan’s book is titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

Soha Ali Khan launched her book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous in Mumbai on Tuesday. The whole family, including her husband Kunal Khemu, siblings Saba and Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor attended the book launch.

Their warm family ties were quite visible even when they were on stage, reading excerpts from the book and sharing anecdotes from Soha Ali Khan’s life.

Before reading an excerpt from the book, Sharmila Tagore said she felt like she was attending Soha’s debut film premiere. Sharmila said, “It is like being at the premiere of Iti Srikanta (Soha Ali Khan’s debut Bengali film). It was Soha’s first film and today is also a kind of debut.”

After this event, Sharmila Tagore was asked if she would like to write a book one day, since she has been around in the industry for so long, and had an interesting life herself.

To this, Sharmila said she has been wanting to write a book, but did not have the kind of dedication it needs. She said, “I think that’s a wonderful idea, I have definitely been thinking, but I have not put pen to paper, and Soha has been beating me to it. Maybe Soha can write my book.”

Since Sharmila expressed that she wanted to write a book, a scribe also asked Saif Ali Khan if he ever thought of writing a book as he is an avid reader too.

To this, Saif said that he would love to write a horror story or a political satire. He said, “Yes, ghost stories. Chilling tales of life in the movie industry. I’d like to write a book on something like that or political satire or comedy. So, it would be comedy, political satire of horror. I am not sure.”

Soha Ali Khan’s debut book, published by Penguin India, is a collection of personal essays where she recounts with self-deprecating humour what it was like growing up in one of the most illustrious families of the country. With never before published photos from her family’s archives, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous promises to take us through some of the most poignant moments of Soha’s life – From growing up as a modern-day princess and her days at Balliol College to life as a celebrity in the times of social media culture and finding love in the most unlikely of places.

