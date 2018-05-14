Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor to romance Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor all set to romance in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor all set to romance in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera.

Vaani Kapoor is all set to sizzle the screen in Karan Malhotra’s upcoming action adventure Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani is said to play the role of a travelling performer from the heartland of India.

Talking about Vaani’s role, director Karan said in a statement, “Vaani plays Ranbir’s love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character’s journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film. She is a crucial catalyst in our hero’s rebellious mission.”

He also added, “Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she perfectly fits that brief.” After making a smashing debut with 2013’s Shuddh Desi Romance, Vaani starred in Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh. However, the film had tanked at the box office.

It was earlier also revealed that actor Sanjay Dutt will be donning the role of a merciless villain in the film. Shamshera will mark the second time Karan and Sanjay Dutt will work together. Talking about the dacoit drama, Ranbir had earlier said in a statement, “Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

Touted to be a complete masala entertainer, Shamshera promises to bring out never-seen-before avatars of all its actors. Shamshera is set to go on floors by the end of this year while its shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

