Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt to have the ultimate face-off with Ranbir Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor to share screen space in period film Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor to share screen space in period film Shamshera.

After bringing the rocky life of Sanjay Dutt to screen with Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to share screen space with the actor in his upcoming period film titled Shamshera. In what can be called the ultimate casting coup of the season, director Karan Malhotra has got Sanjay Dutt to play the ruthless villain pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle.

Talking about the casting, Karan said, “Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore, his nemesis had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who’s better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen.”

Sanjay Dutt also shared, “My father and Yash uncle were very close friends and now that I’m doing my first Yash Raj film, it is an extremely emotional moment for me. When I heard Karan’s idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I’m looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra.”

Karan first directed Sanjay Dutt in the 2012 film Agneepath where Sanjay’s act as the merciless villain Kancha had left audiences wanting for more.

The first look of Shamshera was released a few days ago. Ranbir Kapoor plays a dacoit in the film. The first look of Shamshera was released a few days ago. Ranbir Kapoor plays a dacoit in the film.

Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir had earlier said in a statement, “Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

Touted to be a complete masala entertainer, Shamshera promises to bring out a never-seen-before avatar of Barfi actor Ranbir. Shamshera is set to go on floors by the end of this year while its shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd