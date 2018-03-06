Actor Shammi passes away at 89

Actress Shammi won hearts with her comic role in popular TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh. Actress Shammi won hearts with her comic role in popular TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Veteran Bollywood actor Shammi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89 after prolonged illness. Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning and was deeply saddened as he wrote, “slowly slowly they all go away..” The late actor entertained movie buffs and the television audience alike. Her perfect comic timing in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati and others brought smiles to many faces.

In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age ..Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away..” In his another tweet, Amitabh fondly remembered the late actor and shared some of her early photos. “T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏 some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty’s real name was also Nargis!,” he tweeted.

Shammi’s Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi co-actor Farah Khan also remebered the veteran actor as she wrote, “Our beloved ShammiAunty is no more.. most wonderful, loving n funny.. working since my dads films n i was lucky to work beside her in ShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi.. god bless her.”

Celebrity designer Sandeep Khosla too shared a photo of the late actor and captioned it as, “wewillmissyou #you #will #always #remain #special #to #us #RIP #ShammiAunty #1929-2018 #loveyou #abujanisandeepkhosla #bestfriend #guide #family.”

Shammi was a dear friend of late actor Nargis Dutt. Nargis’ daughter Priya Dutt tweeted about the grave loss for the Hindi film industry and shared an old picture of her mother and Shammi. She wrote, “Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends.”

Fondly addressed as ‘Shammi aunty’ by Bollywood celebrities, Shammi, whose real name is Nargis Rabadi, started her film career with Malhar as a leading lady and later on moved to the comic genre. She acted in movies like Half Ticket, Ishaara, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Preet Na Jane Reet, Aamne – Saamne, Upkar, Ittefaq and many others. For any 90s kid, Shammi was Karisma Kapoor’s grandma in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. Shammi’s last silver screen outing was Farah Khan and Boman Irani starrer Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.

