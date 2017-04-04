Shamita Shetty’s web-series debut will also star Aparshakti Khurrana

Shamita Shetty was last seen as a contestant on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Shamita Shetty was last seen as a contestant on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Actor Shamita Shetty had recently teased her social media family with a post that read: “Doing what I love best! Work mode, shoot life, new beginnings, happy me.” She confirmed that she was soon making her acting comeback. But, all her fans got to know was it was a web-series she was working on. The latest news confirms that Shamita will be joining actor Aparshakti Khurrana for the web series.

The series, in works for Viacom 18’s Over-The-Top (OTT) platform – VOOT, will mark Shamita’s digital debut. The storyline of the series and all the other related information is being kept under wraps.

According to an official statement from VOOT, the series will also feature Gaurav Pandey, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, along with Ridhima Pandit. The title of the series will be out soon.

Shamita made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein. After being a part of films like Zeher, Fareb, Cash and Bewafaa, she switched her profession and took up interior designing.

Shamita had mentioned that interior designing came naturally to her, “Interior designing is something that naturally happened to me… I just happened to do interiors of a nightclub and I did it with no technical knowledge… That’s when I decided when I am doing something… I would want to be technically sound with what I do,” Shamita told IANS.

After keeping away from the arch lights, Shamita debuted on television as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 3. Though she had to leave it mid-way due to the wedding of her sister Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra. Shamita was later seen as a celebrity participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in 2015, which was her last onscreen outing.

