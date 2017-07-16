Shakun Batra: Hope India and Pak collaborate again on films

Shakun Batra hopes things get better between India and Pakistan soon and they will be able to collaborate once again on films. Shakun Batra hopes things get better between India and Pakistan soon and they will be able to collaborate once again on films.

Shakun Batra, who worked with Fawad Khan in his last movie Kapoor & Sons, said he hopes things will be fine between India and Pakistan soon and they will be able to collaborate once again on films. The 34-year-old director said he is still in touch with Fawad and misses working with him.

“I spoke to him (Fawad) yesterday. I miss him and I wish he was here. Last year, we both were here together at IIFA. Unfortunately, we all know what happened. “In the long run, lets hope both the countries can again become friends and collaborate,” Shakun told reporters here on the sidelines of IIFA awards.

This isn’t the first time Shakun Batra spoke about missing Fawad Khan. Earlier during an exclusive chat with the indianexpress.com the director had said,” “I miss him a lot. I don’t know if I am supposed to be quiet about it.. and I don’t miss him because of any other things, I miss him simply because he is a great guy and he is a lovely collaborator. We Indians who work around the world, we do it legally, similarly, if somebody else wants to work legally in our country, it should be open. It should be a two-way street,” he had said.

On the work front, Shakun is currently working on his next movie, a human interest story. “I am working on my next it is a human interest story. I write something what I connect with and not think what is right or wrong. I always show it to Karan Johar,” he added.

The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu director, who was launched in the film industry by Johar, said the filmmaker is one of the best mentor one can have in the industry. “He knows who and how to back. I was just starting out and he made sure I concentrate on the film. He took care of other things like marketing, release etc. I am lucky to have a mentor like him,” he said.

