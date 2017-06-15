She is the boss of herself: Shakti Kapoor on daughter Shraddha Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor feels very proud of Shraddha Kapoor’s successful career in the film industry. Shakti Kapoor feels very proud of Shraddha Kapoor’s successful career in the film industry.

In an industry where parents play a major role in launching their star kids, Shraddha Kapoor managed to build her own base without any help from her father Shakti Kapoor. She ventured out into Bollywood with a brief role in Teen Patti and later bagged the lead role in teen drama Luv Ka The End. Presently she is basking on the success of Half Girlfriend and is also busy promoting her upcoming film, Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. We recently encountered Shakti Kapoor when he came for the promotions of his film, Love You Family. Like any proud daddy, he had a hearty time talking about his daughter’s success to indianexpress.com.

“She has been a very fine daughter. She understands her responsibility towards her parents. She is very true to herself. She is not a liar, she is not a player, she is a very pure girl,” said Shakti Kapoor.

On being asked about whether Shraddha would ever agree to be anyone’s ‘Half Girlfriend’, the actor said, “I don’t know because we are a very independent family. We are always there to tell her what is right and wrong, but at the end of the day, she is the boss of herself. Presently we are happy with all her success at this age.”

Shakti Kapoor later spoke about the bond she shares with her family. Although Shraddha has her own house, she prefers to stay with her parents.

“She is a lovely daughter. She bought her own house, but still, she prefers staying with us. I always encourage her to be independent and live the way she wants but still, she prefers to be with her parents. Like I said, she is the boss of herself. We give her advice but always allow her to choose for herself,” said Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor will soon be seen in Love Your Family. The film is an Indian family-drama that has been presented under the banners of Khushi Motion pictures. The film also stars National award winning actor Manoj Joshi, Salman Yusuff Khan, Aksha Pardasany.

