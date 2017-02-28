Shakti Kapoor confirms Kader Khan rushed to Canada after botched-up knee surgery

Kader Khan has been facing trouble in walking and talking for a long time now. Kader Khan has been facing trouble in walking and talking for a long time now.

Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan has been unwell for a long time now. He has been fighting several ailments including diabetes and severe joint pain. Last year, he underwent treatment at the Baba Ramdev’s Yogpeeth. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the medical condition of the 79-year-old actor has worsened, owing to his knee surgery which went wrong. Kader Khan has been flown to Canada for treatment, where his elder son lives.

Talking to SpotboyE.com actor Shakti Kapoor said, “Yes, Kader Khan is now in a wheelchair. It’s so so sad to be talking about this and I am trying to reach him since the past few days, but I am not able to get his number. I hope to have it in the next 2-3 days.”

Shakti Kapoor has been a friend and colleague of Kader Khan for decades now. The two have shared screen in films like Banarasi Babu, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Hero No.1. He further confirmed the news saying, “Kader Khan had a knee problem. He got operated but the operation went wrong. He is now taken to Canada to avail medical facilities which can cure him. I think his wife is accompanying him.”

During the release of Kader Khan’s Bollywood comeback Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi in 2015, the actor-writer had expressed unhappiness with the producers who were unwilling to cast him. He told the media, “Some people refused to keep me with them. I was a little unwell. And people refused to take me back into their films.” The actor sounded upset as he added, “When I got distanced from my films, I got distanced from myself.”

Kader Khan had also became a victim of death hoax in April last year.

