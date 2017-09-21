Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar actor Shakila dead: Five songs which will keep the charming actor alive in the hearts of fans

Shakila featured in some memorable songs. Here is a playlist of her chartbusters. Shakila featured in some memorable songs. Here is a playlist of her chartbusters.

The Hindi industry had a sad evening on Wednesday as veteran actor Shakila breathed her last after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor who has more than 50 films to her credit made her Bollywood debut in Guru Dutt’s film Aar Paar where she essayed the role of a disillusioned cabaret dancer and the song, ‘Babuji Dheere Chalna’ from the movie became an instant chartbuster. The beautiful and the gracious actor worked with some top actors of yore including Shammi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt and Johny Walker.

During her career, the late actor featured in some superhit songs whose ear soothing tunes and meaningful lyrics still make them a favourite of many. As we remember the late actor today, here is a playlist of her creme-de-la-creme chartbusters:

1. Babuji Dheere Chalna, Aar Paar

Music director O.P.Nayyar made many play the number on a loop. Shakila added beauty to the song with her expressions and delicate dance moves as she tried to wow Guru Dutt.

2. Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein Ishara Ho Gaya, CID

Once again ace music director O.P. Nayyar created waves among cine fans with the song featuring Dev Anand and Shakila.

3. Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar, CID

Shakila once again made movie buffs sing and groove along with her as she celebrated the feeling of love in the classic hit CID. The song even got recreated by many.

4. Ae Mere Dil Hai Nadaan, Tower House

Shakila added beauty to the voice of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in this song.

5. Neend Na Mujhko Aaye, Post Box No. 999

Composed by Kalyanji Anandji and sung by Hemant Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, Neend Na Mujhko Aaye became a chartbuster in no time.

