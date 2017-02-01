Shahid Kapoor’s recent photoshoot gives a perfect start to February. See pics

Shahid Kapoor will appear in Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. Shahid Kapoor will appear in Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

February has begun and on a happy note. And giving us more reasons to make the month an exciting one is Shahid Kapoor’s latest hot photoshoot. The actor who will soon turn 36 is also ready with the release of his much-awaited film Rangoon on February 24. Shahid has become a cover model for GQ India magazine and his pictures from the shoot are a perfect balance between suave, class and style.

Shahid has made some path-breaking decisions in his life – be it films or personal relationships. The actor married a girl half his age, outside from the industry and now, is a father to a baby girl, Misha Kapoor. Even in the magazine, Shahid talks about pushing his boundaries.

Check out more pictures of Shahid Kapoor’s photoshoot:

His portrayal of Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab added credibility to him as an actor, and he also won a Filmfare Award for his performance. Now, he is going to appear in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon, and we already have high hopes from the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Rangoon is a period drama set during World War II (1939-1945) and also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film supposedly portrays the life and times of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia, Bollywood’s original stuntwoman, still remembered for her fiery role in the movie Hunterwali.

Also read | Rangoon: Shahid Kapoor bonded with commando while shooting for film

After Rangoon, Shahid will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd