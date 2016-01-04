Shahid Kapoor’s ‘rajma’ selfie

Looking good as usual, Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture, ‘Hungry lazy vibes. Family time. Waiting for rajma.’ (Source: Instagram) Looking good as usual, Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture, ‘Hungry lazy vibes. Family time. Waiting for rajma.’ (Source: Instagram)

Surely, the best way to recover from all the holiday food and alcohol intake is to load up on some good home food. We’re sure actor Shahid Kapoor agrees with us as the actor shared a picture on Instagram of himself awaiting some ‘rajma chawal’, maybe cooked by wife Mira Rajput.

Looking good as usual, Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture, ‘Hungry lazy vibes. Family time. Waiting for rajma.’

Shahid and his wife Mira had taken off to Goa to welcome New Year with friends.

The actor, who has been busy shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, was also seen performing at the recent award shows.

