Shahid Kapoor: We thought Misha was a cheesy but cute name

Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from expressing his love for wife Mira Rajput. The actor recently said that he fell in love with Mira while she was pregnant. Shahid at India Today Summit 2017 shared his views on marriage, wife Mira Rajput and future hopes for daughter Misha. Here are his top quotes:

On Mira’s pregnancy

It’s nice to say we were pregnant because it gives you a sense of participation and responsibility. When Mira was in labour, I held my breath. At one point, I got dizzy and she checked me and said “Why are you getting dizzy? I’m doing all the work here.”

On marriage

Love is a requisite for any marriage. But arranged marriages are about companionship and friendship first and love follows. Sometimes ( because I have been in love), companionship and friendship don’t follow. So, in either case, it’s difficult.

We thought Misha was bit cheesy but a cute name. But when we looked up at the meaning it meant to smile and godlike, so it felt very spiritual and we went for it.

On Misha’s future

I am a worst case scenario person. That’s why I made it so far. I always worry about the worst case scenarios for Misha. I do feel she’ll figure it out for herself. I will be there to advise her. I will be there for her as a friend. I will also want to give space to my daughters as kids today want independence.

On parenting

Being a first-time father has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life. Misha is a wonderful package of positive energy. Misha is a source of positivity for me. She can make me smile even on my worst days.

On Men and women

Men and women are differently wired. The only way to co-exist is to recognise that and understand they are different from each other. Whenever men and women try to understand each other, it’s a futile activity. It’s not completely possible for men and women to understand each other. There’s enough to like about each other.

