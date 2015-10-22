Shahid Kapoor was nervous to work with father Pankaj Kapur in ‘Shaandaar’

Shahid Kapoor said that he didn’t do “quirky” and “entertaining” love stories after “Jab We Met” because it was “rare to find content which is unique and fresh in this space.”

Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen for the first time alongside his father Pankaj Kapur in Vikas Bahl’s romantic comedy film “Shaandaar”, which released on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Thursday, says he was “very nervous” while sharing screen space with the veteran actor but later had “fun” shooting with him.

“I was very nervous to work with him but my dad is very kind. So he helped me feel more comfortable and after a couple of days we both had fun,” Shahid told IANS here.

“He doesn’t have any expectations. I hope I’ve lived up to Vikas’ expectations because he is the person whom I’m trying to live up to in any way. With dad it was an honour to share screen space with him,” the 34-year-old added.

“Shaandaar” is a kind of “family film” for Shahid as it also marks the debut of his half-sister Sanah Kapoor.

Asked whether he saw any hidden talent in her while working in “Shaandaar”, Shahid said: “Her talent is not hidden, it’s there for the world to see. She’s so talented and so good. She good this role by auditioning for it on her own merit. So, I’m very proud of her.”

“Shaandaar” also stars actress Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy is Shahid’s first film after his marriage to city-based girl Mira Rajput in July.

The “Kaminey” actor said that he didn’t do “quirky” and “entertaining” love stories after “Jab We Met” because it was “rare to find content which is unique and fresh in this space.”

But with “Shaandaar”, he felt “all the characters were new and the world that he (Vikas) wanted to create of destination wedding was quite fairytalish.”

“It’s something which I’ve never experienced before in films. It’s a movie that is accessible to everybody,” he added.

Shahid also said that after doing a intense and dark film like “Haider”, “Shaandaar” was a perfect “change” for him.

“After having done a film like ‘Haider’, which is very intense and dark, it was the best and biggest possible change that I could make to go from a genre like ‘Haider’ to a film like ‘Shaandaar’. I’ve a lot of faith in Vikas as a director. I feel he is extremely talented,” he said.

Talking more about “Shaandaar”, he said the film has been shot in different castles.

“It’s a destination wedding film. I remember a lot of my friends coming and telling me about some of really funny things which happened whenever they used to go for a destination wedding.

“It’s a very entertaining destination to be in whenever you are in a destination wedding scenario. It brings out all the quirk that can happen most in a situation like that.”

Is he keen about showing “Shaandaar” to his wife Mira?

“I shot ‘Shaandaar’ before I got married. This is the first film of mine that Mira would be seeing. So I hope that she really likes it and hope that it comes out as a good one,” he added.

