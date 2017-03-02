Shahid Kapoor upset with Rangoon performance? Actor feels ‘shitty’ when films flop

Shahid Kapoor’s Rangoon is not faring too well at the box office. Shahid Kapoor’s Rangoon is not faring too well at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor has managed to win many hearts during the last one year. The actor basked in the glory of the commercial success of Udta Punjab and got many awards for his role of a drug addict in the film. But, after churning out two hits — Haider and Udta Punjab — in a row, the actor’s latest release Rangoon is not faring too well at the box office. And the actor is definitely not very happy about it.

To get a little closer to his fans, the Rangoon actor started a Ask Me Anything session on his Twitter handle. Among many other interesting questions, someone asked Shahid how does it feel when his films do not perform well. “One straight forward question. Keeping awards & rewards aside how does your feel when ur film doesn’t get commercial success?” asked a fan. Shahid had a prompt reply as he wrote just one one word to explain it all, “Shitty”.

@shahidkapoor One straight forward question.Keeping awards & rewards aside how does your feel when ur film doesn’t get commercial success? — Nikhil Raj (@smilingnikhil) March 2, 2017

Even after five days of its release Rangoon has managed to earn Rs. 18.07 crore on domestic screens. So far, the movie has failed to attract the interest of the audience. But as far as Shahid is concerned, failures have never stopped him from working hard and emerging out as a star. The actor is all geared up to play Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, which also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Shahid said that wrestler Babita Phogat is his true inspiration. It so happened that Babita wrote to Shahid, “sir i read in newspaper anywhere ki aapki wish h ki aap babita phogat ka roll play kare dangal 2 se ye wish puri hogi aapki.” Replying to the tweet, Shahid wrote,”Haha that’s so sweet of you babita. You really are such an inspiration.” Well, we never knew that Shahid had a such a wish.

@shahidkapoor sir i read in newspaper anywhere ki aapki wish h ki aap babita phogat ka roll play kare dangal 2 se ye wish puri hogi aapki — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) February 24, 2017

Haha that’s so sweet of you babita. You really are such an inspiration. http://t.co/tBKeQ2pHdV — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 1, 2017

Aamir Khan’s Dangal was based on the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film won accolades for its eye for detail, the actor’s performance and its talented cast.

