Shahid Kapoor to take daughter Misha on a vacation for her first birthday. Here are all the deets

Shahid Kapoor might be busy working for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati, but he knows how to fulfill his duties as a loving husband of Mira Rajput and a dotting father. Shahid’s little princess Misha will turn one on August 26, and Shahid is taking time out to celebrate his daughter’s special birthday. While earlier reports read that the Kapoor family will host a party in Mumbai, the latest update reveals that Shahid, wife Mira and baby Misha will set off for a trip to mark the celebrations.

On the sidelines of an awards event on Saturday, Shahid spoke about this plans for Misha’s first birthday. He said, “We are not probably going to be in the country, so we are going to get some family time around that time.”

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Misha is a lucky charm for daddy Shahid who is winning back-to-back awards. We often get to see how Shahid, despite his busy schedule, takes time out for his family. Recently, we saw the father-daughter duo’s happy reunion photos too. The Udta Punjab actor couldn’t contain his joy on seeing his daughter. His darling baby looked adorable in all the photos dressed in a cute white top and pants.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Padmavati has been marred by controversies. Talking about the trouble surrounding the historical drama, whose shooting was disrupted for showing a romantic angle between Rajput Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, Shahid recently said: “According to me, I have not shot any scene which has been changed. I think there were a lot of presumptions about the film, and people were presuming about the scenes.” “The clarification has been given that no such scene is there in the film. I hope when people see this film, they will realize that the heart of the film and intent of the film is very good.”

For now we are eagerly waiting for August 26 and see how father Shahid will make daughter Misha’s first birthday special.

