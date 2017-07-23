Shahid Kapoor to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays and Fridays?

Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali might collaborate again for a light-hearted romantic comedy. Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali might collaborate again for a light-hearted romantic comedy.

Shahid Kapoor has not signed any movie after Padmavati, which is currently being filmed, and the actor says he isn’t worried about not being seen on screen. “I have not signed anything after Padmavati and it isn’t a thing to worry about. You should only worry when you are not doing a good film,” Shahid told PTI.

“It’s ok to wait and do good movies. I want to be associated with films that have good content and are entertaining at the same time,” he says. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati also features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. “I am not supposed to talk much about the film. All I can say is it’s an amazing cast and it is going to be a spectacular visual experience. I am having an amazing time on it. Wait for it, it’s coming in November.”

Bhansali seems to be impressed with Shahid and apparently, he has cast him in his next, Tuesdays and Fridays, a light-hearted romantic comedy. “I read about it. But I haven’t signed anything after Padmavati. So wait for an (official) announcement.”

Shahid’s last film was Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon that did not do well at the box office. The actor says he is disheartened with the response to the film but at the same time is hopeful to bounce back with his frequent collaborator Bhardwaj. “When a film doesn’t do the kind of business or get the appreciation it should get, it’s heartbreaking. I was fortunate that people liked me in Rangoon… Regardless of anything people have liked my work in his films. I was happy I got recognised. But I am sure when we work together again we will do something great,” he says.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. “Rangoon as a film had many energies and many people. I can’t take ownership of the film. I am happy my part was appreciated but I am sad for the film not doing well.”

