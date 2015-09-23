Shahid Kapoor to host special screening of ‘Shaandaar’ for ‘Jhalak Dikha Jaa’ contestants

Shahid Kapoor, who has been bonding well with his ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded’ contestants will be hosting a special screening of his upcoming movie ‘Shaandaar’ for them.

Shahid Kapoor has been bonding well with his ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded’ contestants. Earlier, the actor had got his coffee from London for all the contestants and now he will be hosting a special screening of his upcoming movie ‘Shaandaar’ for all of them.

This is the first time that Shahid Kapoor has appeared on small screen as a judge, and the actor seems to be enjoying every bit of it.

Apart from the contestants on the show, Shahid Kapoor also shares a close bond with the crew, and might also host a special screening of his movie opposite Alia Bhatt for them too.

This is the first time ever that Shahid has been paired opposite Alia and fans have appreciated this fresh pairing.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will release on October 22.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd