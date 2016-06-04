Shahid Kapoor shot with smoke for ‘Udta Punjab’ song

Shahid Kapoor, who is a non-smoker in real life, had to shoot extensively with smoke for the title track of his upcoming film “Udta Punjab”. Shahid Kapoor, who is a non-smoker in real life, had to shoot extensively with smoke for the title track of his upcoming film “Udta Punjab”.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is a non-smoker in real life, had to shoot extensively with smoke for the title track of his upcoming film “Udta Punjab”.

In the video of the song, there is a lot of smoke around Shahid which is just appropriate given the character that he is playing in the film.

It was not usual for Shahid to have so much smoke around but he had no issues doing so for the shoot as his character demanded that.

“Shahid who doesn’t smoke, shot the track with only smoke around… It was a tad bit difficult, but Shahid got into the skin of character and finished the song without any hitch,” the film’s director Abhishek Chaubey said in a statement.

“Udta Punjab” was earlier slated for a June 17 release, but the film’s issues with the censor board might push it ahead.

