Shahid Kapoor shares his baby girl Misha’s ear piercing and lollipop story. See photo

Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture of Misha all dolled up with an ear piercing and sucking a lollipop. Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture of Misha all dolled up with an ear piercing and sucking a lollipop.

Shahid Kapoor’s little munchkin Misha is the apple of our eyes. She definitely has us smitten with all her pictures. And now adding more charm to her beauty, Misha now has little ear piercings.

Sharing a picture of his baby girl on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Finally got my ears pierced! Thanks for the lollipop treat Mumma. You’re the best #whendadisaway.” And the caption has made the picture even more cuter, right? Shahid has been sharing adorable clicks of wife Mira and Misha on his social media handles regularly.

Only recently, the happy couple celebrated Misha’s first birthday on August 26 with a family vacation to London. Misha was in for some quiet time with only her parents and family in attendance to ring in her birthday away from the gaze of paparazzi.

An adorable Misha has always been a camera-friendly kid. Unlike her parents, she seems to be ever-ready to strike a pose for the photographers and give them some the best of her clicks. And after Shahid’s regular updates about Misha’s cute little shenanigans, we definitely want to see more of it. Earlier too, we have seen her enjoying private playtime with daddy Shahid as he shared a picture with his little ‘missy’ on his Instagram account.

Shahid and Misha were also seen celebrating mother Mira’s birthday on September 7 by cutting a cake in the family’s presence. Seems like, Shahid and Misha are really not into the hullabaloo and stardom around Bollywood.

