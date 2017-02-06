Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of daughter Misha and we cannot stay calm. See pic

Shahid Kapoor shared a glimpse of daughter Misha on his Instagram account. Shahid Kapoor shared a glimpse of daughter Misha on his Instagram account.

After months of eluding paparazzi, Shahid Kapoor shared a glimpse of daughter Misha on his Instagram account. The sepia image taken during a sunset mirrors a father’s love for the child. The pictures capture a rare moment of the father-child connection. Going by the picture, one can see an ocean from a glass window. It doesn’t become difficult that Shahid couldn’t have stopped himself from capturing a beautiful moment with his daughter. He captioned the picture, “Sunsets with my angel.” The actor earlier said that he would be scared if Misha expressed a wish to become an actress. Shahid and Mira are fiercely protective towards their daughter. This new picture is an ideal gift for actor’s fans.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his next upcoming film Rangoon. Talking about the film, the actor praised director Vishal Bhardwaj. “It’s my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and every film with him is important, special, relevant. I hope people will see and like the film. It releases one day before my birthday and I hope I am celebrating it with the success of the film,” Shahid said in an interview with PTI. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, who previously worked with Bhardwaj in Omkara, and Kangana Ranaut as actress Miss Julia, Rangoon will release on February 24.

On the other hand, rallying in his support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor has said the director is making Padmavati while keeping people’s sentiments in mind and insisted there is nothing “objectionable” in the movie. Bhansali and the team of Padmavati were recently roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in the movie. The group even stopped its shooting by damaging the film’s set at Jaigarh Fort.

