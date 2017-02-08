Latest News
  • Shahid Kapoor reveals daughter Misha’s first image with Mira Rajput and we have lost our heart. See pic

Shahid Kapoor reveals daughter Misha’s first image with Mira Rajput and we have lost our heart. See pic

Shahid Kapoor kept us waiting for a long time for the first picture of daughter Misha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 8, 2017 2:49 pm
Here is Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's baby Misha's first picture. Here is Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s baby Misha’s first picture.

Shahid Kapoor kept us waiting for a long time for the first picture of daughter Misha. The actor who has never shied away from giving us lovely glimpses of his moments with Mira Rajput was extremely wary when it came to their first child. And now that he did share a super-adorable image of wife Mira Rajput with Misha, we just have to say that it was worth the wait.

In the picture, Misha is in Mira’s arms and is looking directly at the camera. She is a beautiful little munchkin and the picture goes with the caption, “Hello world.” The actor welcomed Misha with his wife Mira Rajput on August 26 last year. Shahid, who has been asked repeatedly when he is planning to give the world a glimpse of his daughter had said during a media interaction recently that he is waiting for a “special day” to share the photograph. He had also said, “… introducing her to the paparazzi is little odd. I will share her picture soon. We are very happy to share her picture with everybody.”

 

Earlier, he had shared another beautiful image which did not show his daughter’s face but we could see an ocean from a glass window with the actor holding his baby in his lap. He had captioned the picture, “Sunsets with my angel.”

See pics of Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha:

shahid-misha

img_0177 shahid kapoor, shahid kapoor daughter photo, misha first pic, shahid daughter pic, shahid mira protective for misha, shahid kapoor instagram, shahid mira koffee with karan, shahid kapoor, mira rajput, shahid mira pics, shahid mira misha, shahid kapoor news, shahid kapoor upcoming movies, shahid kapoor padmavati, shahid kapoor rangoon, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Shahid Kapoor, Mira rajput, shahid mira, shahid mira misha, Shahid Kapoor daughter, Shahid Kapoor baby, Shahid Kapoor misha, Shahid mira, Shahid mira pics, Shahid Kapoor daughter pics Shahid Kapoor, Mira rajput, shahid mira, shahid mira misha, Shahid Kapoor daughter, Shahid Kapoor baby, Shahid Kapoor misha, Shahid mira, Shahid mira pics, Shahid Kapoor daughter pics

shahid kapoor, shahid kapoor daughter, shahid kapoor misha, misha kapoor, mira rajput, shahid mira, national girl child day, shahid national girl child day, shahid kapoor twitter, shahid kapoor tweet

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor actor, Shahid Kapoor news, Shahid Kapoor misha, misha Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor movies, Shahid Kapoor bogue bff interview, Shahid Kapoor interview, Shahid actor, Shahid news, Shahid movies, Shahid padmavati, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news

On the work front, Shahid is ready with his next film Rangoon in which he is paired opposite Kangana Ranaut. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the Vishal Bhardwaj film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News