Bloody hell, Shahid Kapoor becomes Rangoon’s Miss Julia and wears a pink bow. Watch video

Shahid Kapoor has his promotions mode on. The actor, who stayed away from Rangoon promotions till now, has pulled up his socks and has started to spread the craze among his fans for Rangoon through his social media account. The actor has shared two Snapchat videos. In one of them, the actor turns into Miss Julia, the character played by Kangana Ranaut. Using a Snapchat filter that has a bright pink bow, Shahid sang Bloody Hell, one of the hit songs from the film picturised on Kangana’s character.

While Kangana is untameable in the song, Shahid looks really cute. The duo also promoted their upcoming film on The Kapil Sharma Show, where we could see the actors bonding over kids. Kangana is also seen holding a little baby while Shahid got all worked up as Kapil Sharma asked him to think of his daughter Misha being friends with this cute little boy. Well, seems like Shahid was right when he said he is going to be a possessive father.

Shahid and Kangana would be romancing each other in the Vishal Bharadwaj film. Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur, is all praise for his son ever since he has watched the film during a special screening. The actor would also promote the film on Koffee With Karan along with his co-stars Kangana and Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from Rangoon, the actor is simultaneously prepping up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. The film, which is slated for December release this year, also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

