EXCLUSIVE Shahid Kapoor on Rangoon: I wish to God that nobody ever has to make love in swamps

Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his next film Rangoon, which also happens to be the third film with Vishal Bharadwaj. They worked for the first time in Kaminey, followed by Haider. After two extraordinary work of art, Rangoon, also starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, has piqued the interest of movie goers with its trailer.

Rangoon releases on February 24 and is set in the backdrop of World War II. Shahid Kapoor exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about his rapport with Saif Ali Khan, his relationship with Kangana Ranaut, life after Misha and more.

About shooting Rangoon in Arunachal Pradesh

Rangoon is a very special film for me, it is my first project after Misha was born. It is also my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj who has completely reshaped my career. Shooting for the film was challenging and there are always some problem or the other while shooting. Everytime you try something new and exciting it will have some constraints. Working in unknown locations — sometimes in the middle of a jungle and sometimes on roads that lead nowhere was a constraint. Working in Arunachal was challenging, there would be a road right now and in no time there would be a landslide and the road vanishes.

Working with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan

I thought it would be weird with Saif, but he is a great actor. After the first shot, when we all sat down together for lunch, it all seemed so normal. So, I was happy. With Kangana, we’ve had a strictly professional relationship. They both are great for the film and Rangoon wouldn’t be Rangoon if it wasn’t for them.

Shooting intimate scenes with Kangana, that too in a swamp

I hope and wish to God that nobody ever has to make love in swamps. This scene was particularly difficult. It must be looking very sensual, but fifteen sixteen kilos of mud was dumped on us and after every shot we had to take a shower. I fell sick while shooting too.

Pankaj Kapur couldn’t recognise Shahid in Rangoon. Does he also scrutinize all his performances?

I have tried it on a couple of occasions, where I asked dad to read my scripts. I would love to discuss work with dad but he reads each script thrice, and his ritual is elaborate. We talk a lot but not too much about work. Once in a while when he is in the mood, I am happy to listen.

Shahid’s criteria for choosing films

My reasons to do movies have changed over the years. Right now I am looking at content. If I hear something and I feel ‘wow’ this is exciting and it should be a movie, I take that. I don’t ask too many questions. I think originality lies in feeding unchartered territories. If something feels too safe, or secure, or comfortable, it probably is not the right thing to do for me.

Shahid on coping with controversies and being misunderstood

I am a ‘unique praani’ (unique animal)! I am one of the actors who has to deal with controversies even without saying anything! You know, when people say something and it becomes controversial; but in my case if you go back you won’t find anything, controversies just happen without me saying anything!

Mira Rajput’s favourite film of Shahid

Mira has a thing about men in uniforms. She loved my look in Rangoon.

Biggest change fatherhood brought in Shahid’s life

Fatherhood has brought in a lot of changes. Now I want to go back home often, earlier I would just like hanging around, and have fun. Now I go back home as soon as possible.

Who handles the midnight diaper changing job better?

Completely Mira! She has taken over that space completely. Of course when I had not started going to work — that is the first three months after Misha — we both would take turns. But now that I am out for work, Mira’s doing it!

On becoming new-age mascot of arranged marriages

Ya, I don’t take that seriously! I don’t think you can become a mascot for your choice of a life partner or marriage. I believe in the institution of marriage. Whatever works… Some can find love and then marry them, as long as it works. Marriage is a strong institution, it demands a lot from you, and needs commitment. I won’t propagate one over the other. It is marriage, work around it, learn to be happy, that’s all I would like to say!

