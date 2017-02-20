Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party: Alia, Sidharth and Deepika, Ranveer grab eyeballs. See inside pics

Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party: Mira Rajput planed a pre-birthday bash for her man. Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party: Mira Rajput planed a pre-birthday bash for her man.

Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Rangoon on February 24. And considering he is going to get super busy promoting the Vishal Bharadwaj film in the coming days, and might not get enough time to ring in his 36th birthday on February 25 with a bang. So his caring ‘baby wife’ Mira Rajput decided to plan a pre-birthday bash for her man on Sunday (February 19). We cannot thank Mira for this as the party gave us an opportunity to spot several Bollywood couples in one frame. Rumoured couples Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal grabbed eyeballs for making an entry hand-in-hand. And of course how can we forget alleged lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who might have arrived separately, but did manage to attract the attention.

The birthday bash was a grand Bollywood get-together, no doubt. Mira, who had planned this non-alcoholic ‘healthy’ party for hubby Shahid at their residence in Mumbai, also made sure that almost all his close friends from the industry were in attendance.



Sunday night saw all B-town stars put on their party shoes.

Ranveer, was in his quirky self one more time, donning a white see-through hooded top with white pants and black shoes. His girlfriend Deepika Padukone, on the other hand was on a completely different tangent. The actor was in full party getup with shiny golden pants and a black top. The duo will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

A few more who stole the limelight at the bash were, Katrina Kaif who was seen in a beautiful floral maxi dress and Sonakshi Sinha, in her sporty best. Akira actor Sonakshi later took to Twitter to send a lot of love for Deepika, while expressing a desire to ‘steal’ her golden pants.

Check Sonakshi Sinha’s tweet here:

Thank you D!!!! Keep shining… brighter than those golden pants that i wanted to steal 😂 see u soon 😘! @deepikapadukone http://t.co/2V7iKvjjH6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Alia and Varun, who are all busy with the promotions for their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, were also spotted at the party. While Alia was accompanied by his rumoured real life ‘Badri’ Sidharth, Varun was seen with his ‘Dulhania’ Natasha.

And how can Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar be missed out? KJo arrived with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. It seems Karan has found a new ‘student’ in the industry and was happy posing with her. Saif has recently confirmed that Karan has indeed taken Sara under his wing and will be launching her in Bollywood. Ever since rumour mills are running that Sara might be debuting in Karan’s upcoming Student Of The Year 2.

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khattar was also present at the celebration. Ishaan is all set to make his international debut with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in the movie Beyond the Clouds.

Filmmakers gang Farah Khan, Atul Kasbekar, R Balki and Gauri Shinde were also seen at Shahid Kapoor’s party.

Shahid also cut a cake, for media. But, what stood out from the evening were a few candid moments between Shahid-Mira. Though we missed getting a glimpse of Shahid’s daughter Misha, the proud new parents stole enough limelight.

We wish Shahid Kapoor a very happy birthday, in advance!

