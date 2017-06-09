Shahid Kapoor poses in a bar and we can vouch it is his most dapper look ever. See photo

Shahid Kapoor had also shared an adorable video along with his daughter Misha sometime back where she can be seen her clapping. Shahid Kapoor had also shared an adorable video along with his daughter Misha sometime back where she can be seen her clapping.

Shahid Kapoor is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ever since Shahid started shooting for this film, we have been seeing him donning a bearded look for his character. The actor can also be seen frequently hitting the gym to get in perfect shape for this film. However, Shahid recently shared a picture on his Instagram account and it’s a complete departure from his previous looks. The actor is looking dashing and has captioned the picture, “#shootlife”.

Shahid Kapoor had also shared an adorable video along with his daughter Misha sometime back where she can be seen her clapping. Shahid in an interview with indianexpress.com spoke about Misha at length. When asked about the future plans for his daughter, the actor said, “My parents would tell me when I was small, that beta you do what you want to do, it is not necessary for you to do what we do. I didn’t have any restrictions and expectations from their side. It is important that parents realise that yes, they give birth to the child, but you have your rights over them until a point and then they have their own lives to live. Misha is just eight months old now, she is very very small, but I hope she grows up to doing what she enjoys the most! Whatever she wants to do, I wish to stand by her and support her in every endeavour, and give her all the love I can, while I will expect her to work really hard to achieve what she wants in life.”

“But as parents, we should support, love and encourage our children. At times parents tend to pressurise their kids with their expectations, and I make sure I don’t do it,” the actor added.

