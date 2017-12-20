Here’s what Shahid Kapoor has to say about the release date of Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor shares his two cents on Padmavati controversy. Shahid Kapoor shares his two cents on Padmavati controversy.

Sounding hopeful about his controversy-laden period drama Padmavati, actor Shahid Kapoor says the team will know the film’s release date in the coming 10 days.

The release of the film, which was initially scheduled for December 1, was voluntarily deferred after it ran into a huge controversy over sections of the Rajput community raising an objection on the portrayal of queen Padmini in the movie. Also, a delay by the makers in submitting the film to the Central Board of Film Certification added to their woes and they had no other option but to postpone the release.

Now that the film is with the CBFC, there is constant speculation about its release date. When asked about it, Shahid Kapoor said that there will be a clarity by the year-end. “I am sure we will have a clarity by the end of this year about when the film is releasing but we want it to release as soon as possible,” the actor told mediapersons at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards.

Shahid was also asked if the controversy around Padmavati affected his career in 2017. To this, the actor said that he credits the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial for making his 2017 exciting.

“It has been a great year. Of course, there has been the whole controversy around Padmavati, but it is such a special film. When I look back at this year, it has been one of the most exciting years in my career. To be doing Padmavati, which I really believe is going to be a historic and memorable film. That’s how I feel about the film. I am very happy with this year. The wait is killing me. I am dying for the film to come out,” said Shahid.

Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

