Dear Shahid Kapoor, reveal your Padmavati look or we would just keep guessing

We are sure you would agree when we say that Shahid Kapoor has started looking hotter by the day since he got married. If you need proof, just go check his Instagram account. The actor, who is quite a pro on social media, has yet again drawn attention with his recent photoshoot. The actor has shared a picture, dressed in a kurta pajama, sitting like a king in a courtyard.

However, it makes us wonder if he is portraying Raja Ratan Singh, a character he plays in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. In another picture, we see Shahid has also flaunted kohled eyes, which we have also noticed Ranveer Singh doing when he is in his Allauddin Khilji look.

But since everything about Shahid’s role has been kept under wraps, we are super eager to finally hear from the star himself, confirming about the look of his character from the film. Meanwhile, Shahid would soon start promotions of Rangoon, which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about his role in Rangoon, Shahid said the Vishal Bharadwaj’s films are always relevant.

“It’s my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and every film with him is important, special, relevant. I hope people will see and like the film. It releases one day before my birthday and I hope I am celebrating it with the success of the film,” Shahid said.

