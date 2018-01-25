Shahid Kapoor: People shouldn’t be forced to not watch Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor spoke about how Padmaavat is an ode to the Rajput community. Shahid Kapoor spoke about how Padmaavat is an ode to the Rajput community.

Padmaavat has finally released and the audience is excited for the Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer. However, the film is still facing the ire of various groups, especially the Karni Sena.

On Wednesday night, while interacting with the media on the red carpet of an award function, actor Shahid Kapoor expressed satisfaction with the way the film has been received by critics. He said, “The critics have been really kind to us. It has been a long wait for Padmaavat. The response we are getting is so satisfying. In fact, when the film was shown to media in Delhi and Mumbai, Twitter had gone mad. We are trying to keep up with it by saying thank you to everyone because it has been unprecedented. It’s very humbling and satisfying. It’s a very happy moment. Now we are waiting for the audience’s point of view. The response is extremely positive right now.”

About the ongoing protests against the film, the actor maintained that since the Supreme Court has said that the film cannot be banned and since no one is forcing anyone to watch the film, people shouldn’t be forced to not watch a film too.

“We have been saying since a long time that first watch the film. People who are passing judgment without watching the film, please don’t listen to them. Now even the Supreme Court has given the decision—not only about Padmaavat, but every film—that they should not be banned,” said Shahid.

The Rangoon actor also spoke about how creativity deserves freedom. He said, “Padmaavat stands for the entire film industry. Creativity should get freedom. There should be liberation when you are expressing yourself. No one is forcing anyone to watch the film but people shouldn’t be forced to not watch a film. That’s what you call democracy.”

And to conclude, Shahid spoke about how the film is an ode to the Rajput community. He said, “The film has been made taking into consideration the traditions, honour and valor of Rajputs. It has been glorified. I watched the film yesterday for the first time and I don’t think there can be more glorification (of Rajputs than this). You can’t put them on a higher pedestal than this (Padmaavat) in my understanding.”

