Shahid Kapoor on rivalry with Ranveer Singh: I don’t feel insecure

Actor Shahid Kapoor says he is confident about his craft and does not feel insecure when working in a two hero film. There have been reports of rivalry between him and Ranveer Singh over sharing screen time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus Padmavati. Shahid’s latest outing Rangoon is also a two-hero film in which he has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan.

“If you are insecure as a person then you will be insecure in any situation. If you are a secure person and if you are sure about yourself then nothing matters,” Shahid told PTI, when asked if there is any insecurity or rivalry when two actors come together for a film.

“I am very much sure about myself and my work. I will feel insecure only when I feel I will be lesser than somebody, but I don’t think I am lesser than anybody. I am not here to say I am better than anybody but definitely I’m not lesser,” the Haider star adds. Asked if he was upset with reports of clash between him and Ranveer, the 36-year-old star says, “I had read the script (of ‘Padmavati’) 20 days before I started shooting. So, from my side I just wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Ranveer and actress Deepika Padukone, who have worked with Bhansali in his last two films, have always praised the director for getting out the best from actors. To this, Shahid says, “Yes absolutely, without any doubt. I have shot with him for 25 days and I know the only way to work with him is to up your game.”

The actor wonders why the Bajirao Mastani filmmaker is often called a hard task master. “I don’t know why people say that about him. He is trying to do his best and I love working with people who want the best. I have not had so much fun working with anyone so far (other than Bhansali),” he says. “I feel this is the most exciting opportunity of my career so far. It is an amazing opportunity. I think I have never had such great time with any filmmaker,” Shahid adds.