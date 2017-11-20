Shahid Kapoor on Padmavati row: Conversation which is violent is uncalled for

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati.

Condemning the attempts of intimidation that his upcoming film Padmavati is currently facing, actor Shahid Kapoor says any conversation that is violent is absolutely unfortunate. Shahid spoke to the mediapersons today on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of International Film Festival of India, which he later addressed.

When asked about his opinion on the life threats to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his co-star Deepika Padukone, Shahid said, “Any kind of conversation which is violent in nature is not very nice, is not in good taste and it is absolutely uncalled for and unfortunate.”

The makers of Padmavati have voluntarily deferred the film’s release date, which was earlier supposed to be December 1. The new date hasn’t been announced yet. Speculation is rife that the postponement of the release date is the pressure from political sections and fringe groups, who want the film to be banned, and adding to that is government’s stoic silence on the issue. It is also being said that the movie is still not ready

Padmavati is yet to get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, as the body sent the film back to the makers, saying that the application for the certificate was “incomplete.”

Sounding optimistic about the film’s release, Shahid added, “I believe in the process of certification and I am very confident that eventually Padmavati will come out and it will come out in full force. I don’t think there is anything in the film that is you know unacceptable or that is not in good taste. I think our Constitution says you are innocent until proven guilty.”

The actor faced a similar situation last year during the release of Udta Punjab, which was about the persistent drug problem in Punjab. Shahid mentioned Udta Punjab while addressing the mess surrounding Padmavati and said, “It will be a precedent which I am not proud of if the film finds it difficult to release. I believe that the film will release. I believe that this process is difficult and like I said, I went through a similar process with Udta Punjab. I eventually saw the film come out and I eventually saw the film loved and celebrated.”

“So, till I am disappointed, I will choose to be optimistic, because this has happened in the past. And I did see ‘Udta Punjab’ release. It was released all over the country. It released peacefully and it was seen by any and everybody and the people whom the film was about, the state of Punjab, their reaction was so beautiful when they saw the film. And I really think it will be similar for Padmavati,” he said.

