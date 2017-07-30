Shahid Kapoor on Padmavati: I have not shot any scene which has been changed

Shahid Kapoor is working on Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor is working on Padmavati.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor says his upcoming film Padmavati, marred by controversies, is made with a good intent. Shahid, who won the Big Zee Entertainment Award for the best actor for Udta Punjab on Saturday, spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event.

Talking about the controversies surrounding the historical drama, whose shooting was disrupted for showing a romantic angle between Rajput Queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, Shahid said: “According to me, I have not shot any scene which has been changed. I think there were a lot of presumptions about the film, and people were presuming about the scenes.” “The clarification has been given that no such scene is there in the film. I hope when people see this film, they will realize that the heart of the film and intent of the film is very good,” he said.

“This country and the people who live in it, and especially the area we are talking about in the film, will be glorified. I play a Rajput king and my character, I feel, will be admired by people.” Padmavati is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Shahid is happy about collaborating with him for the first time.

“It’s a very big film, very intense, romantic and looked forward to filming for various reasons. I think it’s a labor of love for Mr. Bhansali. I had gone mad on Twitter after watching his last film (Bajirao Mastani), appreciating everyone, and never knew that I will be part of his (Bhansali’s) next film,” Shahid said.

“So, it’s awesome to be working with someone whose work I have admired in the recent past. The film (Padmavati) has a great cast and going to be a huge film. I am really excited, but I want to underplay it, so I am trying to do that right now,” said the Haider actor. Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

