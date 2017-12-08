Shahid Kapoor on Padmavati controversy: At such times, you feel a little vulnerable

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati.

At the Reebok Fit To Fight Awards 2017, Shahid Kapoor talked about his upcoming film Padmavati. When he was asked when the film will release, Shahid said, “When I know, I’ll let you know.” Furthermore, Shahid shared that he is very thankful to the whole film fraternity for extending support for this film. He also adds how vulnerable he feels during such times.

Shahid Kapoor said, “I am very thankful to everybody who has spoken for Padmavati. I am grateful to everybody who has come out and expressed their concern. Sometimes there has been anger and sometimes people have been emotional. Sometimes they have been very logical in breaking it down, but there are a lot of people from the fraternity who have come out and spoken for the film. At such times you feel a little vulnerable and emotional because everybody has put in so much work into the film. It is a lot of sincere work. I don’t think you can make a film like Padmavati, unless you give a part of your heart and soul to the film. The leading face is Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir, and we are just following his footsteps. You feel very grateful that people are supporting you. I am thankful to Kangana (Ranaut), and to everybody else who has spoken for Padmavati. They have been kind and brave to come out and express themselves.”

So, do these controversies affect him or make him feel scared to take up films in the future. To which, Shahid said, “Udta Punjab was not a period film. There was so much controversy around it. I don’t think scared is the right word. I don’t think creative people should be scared, because you can’t create if you are constricted. You can’t create unless you feel liberated and open, and I think art is a reflection of society at large. So, it is important to express yourself with a certain sense of freedom, especially in a democracy. Everybody is concerned. The whole fraternity has expressed a lot of concern because there is enough that you deal with when your film is coming out. There are issues like piracy and there are a lot of other issues, larger issues that one is dealing with.”

Shahid Kapoor signed off saying, “When a film releases, it is a very vulnerable product. We don’t like to hold on to a ready film for too long because piracy can happen. Something can get leaked, and you’re really trying to keep that together. So of course, everybody is very concerned about it, and so am I.”

