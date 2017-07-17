Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput at IIFA 2017: Never thought I would marry a girl who was 5 when I was 18. Watch videos, photos

IIFA 2017’s Best Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput grabbed a lot of lime light at the event. IIFA 2017’s Best Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput grabbed a lot of lime light at the event.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput grabbed a lot of lime light at the IIFA 2017. From their Green Carpet photos, to the way Shahid allowed Mira take away all the attention, everythign about this couple was adorable. We also saw how the IIFA 2017’s Best Actor Shahid Kapoor, gave the credits for his win in Udta Punjab to wife Mira through his post which read, “My strength. Always lucky for me. ❤️.” At the Green Carpet, the fun loving actor was seen in the best of his moods. At IIFA’s 18th year, the actor was asked about the naughtiest thing which he did when he was 18. And his reply is hitting headlines now.

Shahid Kapoor revealed said, “At the age of 18, I had no idea that I will be married to a girl who was five years old when I was 18. I guess that’s the naughtiest thing I have done.”

Shahid and Mira Kapoor, at the event also made headlines through their PDA. The couple posed for shutterbugs, interacted with the media and fans and enjoyed the whole attention. Shahid also replied to another question whether he and Mira were planning to have another baby. The couple replied to this quite confidently and said, “Yes, of course.”

We have seen the adorable photos of Shahid and daughter Misha on social media and so, when the actor was asked about her, Shahid said, “She is the most important thing in my life. Everyday she changes us (Shahid and Mira) in many ways. I think about her before I think about myself.”

Shahid also revealed that his wife Mira Kapoor finds him boring. He said, “My wife thinks I’m a boring husband because I’ve been working for the past three days. She’s like, ‘You’ve come all the way and you have no time.’ But having said that we’ll get a couple of days off when IIFA is over. She has been kind to take care of Misha on her own and allow me to take care of my work, but we’re hoping to spend some more time in the coming days.”

Seems like Shahid Kapoor thoroughly enjoyed performing, posing with wife Mira, and also winning an award at the IIFA this year.

