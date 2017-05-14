Shahid Kapoor’s Mother’s Day message for Mira Rajput is giving us goals: Misha is lucky to have her as a mommy. See photo

Shahid Kapoor says that his daughter Misha is lucky to have Mira as her mother. Shahid Kapoor says that his daughter Misha is lucky to have Mira as her mother.

Shahid Kapoor is a busy man. He was last seen in Rangoon and his next project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. But when not working, Shahid loves to spend time with his family. He is immensely in love with daughter Misha and has told in many interviews that he tries to reach home early just to spend more time with her. This loving father took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Misha with her mother and his wife Mira Rajput. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day all. @mira.kapoor you make me so proud. Misha is lucky to have you.”

He also wrote an emotional note on Twitter for his mother Neelima Azeem. He tweeted, “She is therefore I am. Her love is truly unconditional. The most important person to every child. Thank you mom for just being you.” In the recent times, we have seen a different side to the actor. The suit of a family man fits him perfectly, and the actor seems happy to wear it too. He is so proud of his wife Mira, that he even shared the first interview of Mira Rajput to a daily on his Twitter page. He said, “Wise words on Mother’s Day by a young mommy. ”

In the interview with TOI, Mira talks about husband Shahid, the intrusive media attention that comes with the actor, his role as a father and more. When asked about her comments about working moms and how it offended and belittled the many working mothers who had to leave their child behind at home, Mira said, “I was just speaking my mind, my intention was not to offend or hurt anyone. Could I have chosen my words better? Maybe. But I am not a seasoned actor and I don’t know how to be politically correct. I was speaking for a section of women who aren’t given their due. For that matter, I don’t think financial independence is the only yardstick to measure feminism. Women who stay at home and take care of the children or work from home deserve to be celebrated as much. They are also feminists in their own right because they have chosen their lives… even if they have not, they are giving it their all. My mom balanced her career and motherhood. There was never a time when I felt that she was not around. That’s the essence of what I was trying to say . I don’t want to cross the fine line between independence and negligence. The Bill on six month paid maternity leave was passed recently and it’s to enable a woman to spend time with her baby . It’s not just for physical recovery; had that been the case, adoptive mothers wouldn’t have been eligible for it. It’s to nurture the bonding between a mother and her child. That’s all that I meant.”​

