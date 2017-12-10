Meet ‘the strongest people’ in Shahid Kapoor’s life– wife Mira, daughter Misha and mother Neelima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a click with mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid Kapoor recently shared a click with mother Neelima Azeem.

We have seen Shahid Kapoor as a doting husband and father but his recent post proves that he is also a loving son. Shahid shared a click with mother Neelima Azeem. The two were seen together at an event held in Mumbai. Shahid looked handsome in a grey outfit while mom Neelima wore a black dress. The beautiful relationship captured in the candid click shared with caption ‘Ma. ❤️’ by the Padmavati star, is beyond words.

In a recent interview to IANS Shahid Kapoor shared that the strongest people in his life have been women, especially his mother Neelima Azeem who has been a single parent. He also calls his wife Mira and daughter Misha his “whole world” and says he couldn’t have been happier in his life than now.

See the recently shared photo of Shahid Kapoor and mother Neelima Azeem:

The actor said, “Today, Mira and Misha are my whole world.” The actor feel feels women are fitter than men also added, “Women know how to deal with situations better than most men do. They are very independent and self-assured.”

On being asked about daughter Misha, the actor expressed, “I want her to discover herself, be respectful towards family and appreciate everything that she has. I want her to spread love and happiness. Misha was born in August 2016.

See Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha Kapoor’s photo:

Also, the actor was asked about the pay equality in the industry and he said, “I think it is changing for the positive. I think people are recognising (the issue) and it is all co-related. Today, women-oriented films have started doing extremely well and they have developed a market for themselves. Therefore, the change is naturally happening. Like I said before, it’s not about male or female. If you deserve to be paid a certain amount because that is how viable you are, you must be paid that.”

Shahid Kapoor’s film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is under the scanner for alleged distortion of historical facts about the fabled Rajput queen. The film was scheduled to release on December 1, but was deferred and uncertainty over its release still looms large.

Tired of commenting on the row, he said: “I have spoken enough and I don’t feel the need to say anything more.” He also said trolls and backlash are problems emerging from social media. “It’s very easy to pass a comment when you don’t have to be accountable for it because nobody even knows who you are.”

