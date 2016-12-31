Shahid Kapoor shares daughter Misha’s first photo and it is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have kept their fans waiting for a long time to give a glimpse of their daughter Misha. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have kept their fans waiting for a long time to give a glimpse of their daughter Misha.

Bollywood actors try their best to keep their bundle of joy away from paparazzi. They are often spotted protecting their little ones from the flashing cameras to avoid public eye.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also ensured the same whenever they stepped out. We have always seen little daughter Misha, wrapped from head to toe. But now it seems the Udta Punjab actor is making an attempt to quench the excitement of his fans. He shared a tiny glimpse of Misha, but it only left everyone more curious and in awe.

Looks like he took a lesson from Akshay Kumar who has always shared pictures with daughter Nitara but with her face hidden.

On Saturday, daddy Shahid Kapoor shared the first photograph of daughter Misha on his Instagram account. But you may have to wait a some more to see her pretty face since Shahid has only clicked the cute little feet of Misha as she can be seen wearing pink woolen shoes in the image.

“Mi-shoe,” Shahid wrote alongside the image with a heart emoji.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their daughter on August 26 earlier this year, and Shahid was also heard saying that he will not sell Misha’s pictures to any media house. Every time we see Shahid with Misha, it seems he is giving some serious daddy goals to the rest of Papas out there. He is the one who always holds his daughter protectively while Mira follows.

Shahid and Miar are set to make their onscreen debut together in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The couple will profess their immense love for each other on the celebrity talk show. This is the first time we’ll get to see Mira getting candid about her personal life and going by the promos of the episode she is only set to steal the show from Shahid hand down. We are already in love with her for speaking from her heart without getting manipulative. On one instance she will even tag Shahid as a cradle-snatcher.

See a few pics of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput with daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in Rangoon, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

