Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput get candid about their personal life on Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for more than two years now and have a daughter Misha Kapoor. Their compatibility has been setting goals for married couples and their unabashed revelations about their personal life have made them one of Bollywood’s much-loved real-life couples. After their memorable first public appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan where they were too much into each other, the cutesy couple shared the couch again on the second season of the talk show Vogue BFFs hosted by Neha Dhupia.

Just like her first television appearance, Mira stuck to her real self and not for a moment did it feel that she is not a part of the industry. From revealing intimate bedroom details to spilling secrets about her star husband Shahid, Mira did it all as she indulged in a tittle-tattle with the host Neha. On being asked who is the most boring person at Bollywood parties, Mira didn’t take a second to take her husband’s name. But as Shahid rolled his eyes, she was quick to say, “Just kidding.” Shahid and Mira will appear on the grand finale of the chat show. The episode will be aired this Saturday on Colors Infinity.

Narrating another incident when she threw Shahid out of the house while he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Mira said, “He (Shahid) would come home at 8 AM and wake up at 2 PM in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha is at her best at that point, wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore.”

In a segment of the show titled ‘Scary Spice’, Neha in her inimitable style asked the couple about their favourite position in bed. While an embarrassed Shahid chose to give the question a pass, Mira didn’t mince words as she said, “I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do.” This is not the first time that we have heard intimate details of the couple. They have earlier discussed their pillow talks on Koffee With Karan.

It will be interesting to watch what other interesting statements the couple made when the episode goes on air on Saturday. On the work front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor.

