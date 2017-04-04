Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take baby Misha out and they are not hiding her anymore. See pics

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their daughter Misha Kapoor spotted at the airport. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their daughter Misha Kapoor spotted at the airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s love story was something akin to a fairytale and daughter Misha’s entry in their life made it all the more special. The two are often seen setting some high parenting goals. Yesterday it was Misha’s day out and, of course, daddy Shahid’s guard was up in order to protect her from paparazzi. As Misha cooly walked, Shahid is the one who can be seen being a protective father, which he always has been. However, unlike earlier, Shahid was not trying to hide his daughter’s face from the shutterbugs.

Later in the day, Shahid and Mira were seen chilling at Bandra but this time, they did not bring Misha along. Well, we all remember the time when Shahid had shared Misha’s first picture and it broke the internet that very moment. We could not get over the little angel who seemed to have taken after his parents and especially Shahid who was once tagged as chocolate boy of the industry.

Mira had said that she wants to be there for her child every moment. There were reports that Mira has been offered films but, for her, Misha is the first priority.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s pictures with Misha:

While Misha has been a constant talking point in the tinsel town, Shahid-Mira’s romance is something that no one has been ever able to get over. Their recent appearance at an award show won hearts yet again. Shahid and Mira won an award at the show and the Rangoon actor went down on his knees and proposed to Mira in the presence of the entire industry.

On the work front, daddy Shahid is prepping up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Post vandalism on the sets of the film, the shoot was put on hold. The film is scheduled for a December release.

