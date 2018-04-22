Shahid Kapoor: Spontaneously decided to share pregnancy news on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will soon welcome their second child. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will soon welcome their second child.

Wearing the would-be father glow on his face, actor Shahid Kapoor says it was wife Mira’s decision to share the news that they were expecting their second child. The couple on Friday evening posted a picture of their daughter Misha alongside a caption, “Big sister,” announcing that they would be parents again.

When asked about the adorable manner in which they announced the news, Shahid said, “I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened.”

The actor was also asked about his thoughts on the appreciation that his younger brother, Ishaan, is receiving for his acting debut in ace Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi Beyond the Clouds. Shahid, interacting with the media at the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Awards, said Ishaan should consider himself fortunate to have got Majid Majidi’s film as his debut outing, and he should now work extremely hard.

“There’s a lot of happiness within the family and Ishaan has given a spectacular performance. He is getting love from everywhere. He is very deserving of all the applause that he is getting. He is a very talented boy. Of course, he has just started,” Kapoor said.

“He has to work a lot, learn a lot and he has to work hard with humility. He has to put down his head and work. He is getting many opportunities. It is a huge opportunity to work with Majid Majidi in your first film. To work with Dharma Productions and Shashank (Khaitan) in your second film is something that he should consider himself fortunate for. He is working really hard and I am very proud of him,” Shahid said.

The actor, himself, is currently working on director Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the shooting of which will be finished next month, Shahid said. “We have completed 70 percent of the film. The rest of the shoot begins next week and it will finish in May.”

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

