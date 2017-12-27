Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha’s perfect family selfie

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s this selfie is a perfect moment. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s this selfie is a perfect moment.

Talk about good-looking families in Bollywood and Shahid Kapoor’ family will surely find a place in the list. The actor, who has been breaking hearts with hot pictures on his Instagram account, is spending some quality time with his family. On Tuesday, Shahid took to Twitter and posted a very cute picture in which we just cannot take our eyes off Misha who is all smiles. The actor wrote, “Happy Holiday” and looked extremely happy to finally have a time of his own with Mira and Misha.

Shahid and Mira are for sure the head-turning couple of Bollywood. The two were seen attending a wedding in New Delhi and their glow like newlyweds caught everyone’s attention. However, we did miss them marking their presence at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding, which took place in Mumbai on December 26.

Recently in an interview, Shahid shared that the strongest people in his life have been women, especially his mother Neelima Azeem who has been a single parent. He also calls his wife Mira and daughter Misha his “whole world” and says he couldn’t have been happier in his life than now.

On the work front, the actor’s film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is under the scanner for alleged distortion of historical facts about the fabled Rajput queen. The film was scheduled to release on December 1 but was deferred. So far, no announcement has been made about the new release date.

Check out the picture:

Shahid Kapoor would soon start shoot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh.

