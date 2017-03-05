Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput add glamour to Mandana Karimi’s sangeet ceremony. See inside pictures

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput attends Mandana Karimi’s wedding ceremonies. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput attends Mandana Karimi’s wedding ceremonies.

Mandana Karimi is turning her dream of a grand wedding into a reality. After a quintessential mehendi ceremony with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge soundtrack playing in the background, the actor is celebrating her bride-time with best friends Gauahar Khan, Bani Judge and much more, including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Yes, the Rangoon actor turned up to the event with wife Mira, to celebrate mehendi ceremony. We aren’t sure if the two danced together but we are totally excited about their appearance at this wedding ceremony.

Apart from them, the ceremony also witnessed the presence of Aftab Shivdasani and his wife. Mandana and Aftab have worked together in the third installment of adult comedy, Kya Kool Hai Hum. Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani was also present at the event.

In a few pictures shared by Bani Judge and the bride Mandana Karimi, we can see that the bride and her bridesmaid are having too much fun, giving wedding-goals to every girl who is soon to turn a bride-to-be.

Check out some inside pictures from Mandana Karimi’s sangeet:

For those who are unaware, Mandana has married Gaurav Gupta. She had a court marriage and promised her fans that she would soon tie the knot in a grand way with close friends and family. Well, it seems she was waiting for Bani to get free from Bigg Boss season 10 and Gauahar to wrap up her film, Begum Jaan’s shoot.

Check out more pictures of Mandana Karimi:

Mandana was earlier married to Lalit Tehlan, and post-divorce, she was rumoured to be dating Parth Pawar, who happens to be politician Ajit Pawar’s son. She confirmed her wedding with Gaurav right after she appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss season 10.

