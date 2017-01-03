Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s coffee date. This couple is super high on love, see pics

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput were on a date at a cafe in Bandra. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput were on a date at a cafe in Bandra.

More than a year after their wedding and still they seem like those college goers in love who just can’t stop gushing over each other. You know we are talking about the cutest couple of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and his noncelebrity wife Mira Rajput. The duo was on a coffee date at Bandra, Mumbai and we are totally in awe of this couple, especially Shahid, who is leaving no stone unturned to be titled as the dream husband for every girl who is single to mingle.

Well, we are not even over with the coffee dose they gave on the ace director Karan Johar’s gossip show, Koffee With Karan. The duo was completely head over heels in love, which made Karan feel left alone. In fact, their PDA moments on the show was too cute! While the couple has often been seen on a date, the chat show was their first on-screen appearance together.

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput made Karan Johar blush with their PDA

On the show, it turned out that Shahid belongs to old school when it comes to romance. He said, “The process of falling in love happens after marriage.”

Shahid and Mira revealed that it was during her pregnancy that the couple got closer. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year, who has been named Misha.

Look at some more pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Shahid has often been expressive about how much he adores Mira but we got to know that Mira is besotted too. When Karan asked Mira during the rapid fire round to choose from four deal-breakers in marriage: cheating, interfering in-laws, bad sex, and boredom. Mira confidently spoke about how they never have bad sex and are never bored of each other.

The actor has been very protective of his family. While he has often shared his PDA moments on Instagram, he has kept his daughter away from shutterbugs and social media. Till now, we have just got a glimpse of Misha’s cute little feet, which has indeed made us impatient.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Well, this couple is for sure proving arranged marriages can be as magical as a love marriage.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd