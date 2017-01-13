Shahid Kapoor: There are no issues between me and Kangana

Talking about Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor said that Rangoon is very different from Haider and Kaminey. It’s a different and original film. Talking about Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor said that Rangoon is very different from Haider and Kaminey. It’s a different and original film.

Shahid Kapoor has chose to clarify reports doing the rounds about an alleged tiff between him and his Rangoon co-star Kangana. Speaking at the premiere of xXx on Thursday evening, Shahid said, “There are no issues between me and Kangana. I read an article somewhere that we might not promote the film together. I will be happy to promote the film whenever wherever with Kangana and Saif Ali Khan who is also a very big part of the film. There are no issues.”

Also read | xXx Return of Xander Cage movie review: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel film piles on the action

Talking about Rangoon, Shahid said, “Rangoon is my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj. A large part of who I am as an actor is defined because of him. All films with him are special. Rangoon is very different from Haider and Kaminey. It’s a different and original film. So I am excited and looking forward.”

Shahid also wished Deepika Padukone all the best for her debut Hollywood movie. “It’s a huge opportunity for her and I am excited to be here.”

The actor who is paired opposite Deepika in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati also expressed satisfaction at his work done in the first leg of the shoot. “The first schedule got over last month. I am very happy. We shot for 25 days,. It’s a privilege to be working with Bhansali. The way he puts things together, makes his sets and the passion with which he makes his movies, it’s a privilege as an artist when you get directed by him. You understand why some of the best performances by our leading artistes are in his films. He provides you with that opportunity. He pushes you in that direction to give your best.”

Also read | Ranveer Singh arrives to cheer for Deepika Padukone, says extremely proud of her

While Shahid has paired up with Deepika for the first time, the actor says he didn’t have to break any ice with her. “There was no ice to break. I have know Deepika for many years. We were offered many films together which didn’t work out. Today Padmavati is the perfect platform for us to come together is fantastic.”

Also read | Rangoon song Bloody Hell: Kangana Ranaut is the hunterwali, watch video

Unfortunately, Shahid won’t be seen shaking a leg in either Rangoon or Padmavati. Revealed Shahid, “Both in Rangoon and Padmavati, I will not be dancing because in one I will be playing a jawan and in the other one I play a king. There are two or three songs which me and Deepika have together but I will not be dancing in those songs.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd