Shahid Kapoor is starry eyed for his Padmavati co-star Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt is agreeing too

Deepika Padukone’s pictures are being loved by Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor and even Alia Bhatt. Deepika Padukone’s pictures are being loved by Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor and even Alia Bhatt.

If Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot has swept you off your feet and left you speechless, you are not alone. B-town celebs, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also in complete awe of the Padmavati actor and their Instagram conversation cannot be missed. From posing for Maxim, to recently gracing the cover of Vanity Fair, Deepika looks like a million bucks in whichever outfit she dons. She shared her cover picture with the caption, “BOOM”, and her Padmavati co-star, Shahid Kapoor totally agreed with us. His comment on Deepika’s picture read, “Badaboom” and the xXx actor was all kisses for him. Even Alia Bhatt wrote, “Stunner” on the picture.

Deepika, whose last Bollywood film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, also made her sizzling Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin DIesel. And now with her latest photoshoot, there is no doubt that Deepika is looking stunning as she has nailed elegance en pointe. The popular magazine shared the star’s cover photo and said, “Beloved in Bollywood and sought by Hollywood: @deepikapadukone covers the latest issue of V.F. On Jewellery.” They also posted a monochrome look and said, “Bollywood star @deepikapadukone gets starry-eyed in the latest issue of V.F. On Jewellery #DeepikaPadukone.”

On the work front, Deepika is next going to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati where she plays Rani Padmini opposite alleged beau Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. She has also signed a Vishal Bharadwaj production to be directed by debut director Honey Trehan. The actor has been wooing audiences worldwide after xXx, and has been signed for its sequel as well.

