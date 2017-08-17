Shahid Kapoor in Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh’s next?

Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh said that he has two-three concepts but is yet to zero in on one idea for his third film. Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh said that he has two-three concepts but is yet to zero in on one idea for his third film.

Days following the release and subsequent success of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, its director Shree Narayan Singh is already in news for his next project, with media reports citing that he is collaborating with actor Shahid Kapoor.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Shree Narayan Singh, who is being credited with breaking the day spell at the box office, addressed the rumours surrounding his next film. “I have been meeting a lot of people so I don’t know where did this rumour come from. Nothing is concrete and so I can’t comment right now,” Singh said when asked if he indeed is teaming up with Shahid.

The director said that he has two-three concepts but is yet to zero in on one idea for his third film. “I am taking a vacation right now. I have a few ideas but will only decide on the one for my next project, when I return to Mumbai in September.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released last Friday, is moving towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The social drama, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, was panned by critics but has received a positive response from the audience.

It is already being considered as one of the first major Bollywood successes of 2017. The industry has been reeling under series of big duds that include superstars-led vehicles like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tubelight.

