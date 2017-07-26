Shahid Kapoor’s happy reunion with his daughter Misha will melt your hearts. See photos

Shahid Kapoor meets his daughter Misha with a wide smile! Shahid Kapoor meets his daughter Misha with a wide smile!

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the airport, only he was not leaving town but was there to pick his daughter Misha and wife Mira Rajput. The Padmavati actor doesn’t seem to be able to contain his joy on seeing his daughter. The father-daughter duo’s happy reunion melts our heart as we see Shahid unable to wipe the wide grin off his face. Misha, the darling baby who will be turning a year-old next month, looked adorable dressed in a cute white top and pants. Her head band is the highlight of her travel outfit, like a cherry on the top.

Mira Rajput was spotted with the toddler in her arms before she met her husband and the paparazzi at the spot saw the excited father reaching out for his sweet daughter. Even though the two were in the car, it was visible for all that the Padmavati actor missed his daughter to bits.

Shahid is currently busy with his upcoming period-drama Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is paired opposite Deepika Padukone and will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh who plays the role of Alauddin Khilji. The film is expected to release in November. The actor, who was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon, has not signed any other project. There is buzz that he might be starring in Vishal’s romantic comedy. To this, the actor had said, “I read about it (Tuesdays and Fridays). But I haven’t signed anything after Padmavati. So, wait for an (official) announcement.”

He had also explained that it was okay to wait for good scripts. In an interview with PTI, Shahid said, “I have not signed anything after Padmavati and it isn’t a thing to worry about. You should only worry when you are not doing a good film.”

