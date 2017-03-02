Shahid Kapoor gives deets about his Padmavati character, calls him ‘a true lover’

Shahid Kapoor plays Raja Ratan Singh in Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor plays Raja Ratan Singh in Padmavati.

Shahid Kapoor’s fans are loving the actor’s role in Rangoon, but they haven’t been able to share their reviews with the actor. So, on Thursday, Shahid started an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Twitter. During this conversation with his fans and followers, he spoke about his films Padmavati, Rangoon and Udta Punjab. Also, he shared a few interesting experiences about being a father.

Talking about his project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid said that he is going to begin the shoot of his film in 10 days. When one of his Twitter followers asked about his character, the Udta Punjab actor wrote, “Noble heroic fearless. Above all a true lover.” This has got us excited about his pairing with Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Padmavati, his wife in the film.

The actor also spoke about his addictions. We all know how Shasha used to get high on caffeine for his role as a drug addict, Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab. But now, he confessed that he is trying to get his coffee addiction in control.

And recently, we have noticed how Shahid cannot talk about anything without mentioning his adorable daughter, Misha. So, when someone asked him what is the best feeling about being a father, Shahid said it is Misha’s smile. Well, we all know how caring and protective Shahid is as a father. He did make all of us wait quite a while to see the first glimpse of his daughter.

On the work front, his recent release Rangoon is doing pretty well despite mixed reviews. The actor has been in news for his compatibility with Kangana Ranaut. In fact, there were reports that the actor does not want to work with the Queen actor in the future. However, in the Twitter conversation, Shahid did not speak about his ongoing rumoured tiff with Kangana. We do hope that he tell us about what’s cooking between them very soon.

