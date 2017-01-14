Shahid Kapoor follows a strict diet and workout regime for Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor putting in tremendous efforts for his look in Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor putting in tremendous efforts for his look in Padmavati.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, has been following a strict diet and workout regime for his look in the upcoming film.

Apart from working out for two hours a day everyday, Shahid was on a strict diet for 40 days which included eating 50 gms of brown rice and steamed vegetables in the entire day. The actor also went off salt and sugar completely for 15 days, during which some of his closer shots were being filmed.

“Shahid has always put in effort in the various looks he has essayed on screen through the course of his career and his look in ‘Padmavati’ is something audiences have never seen before. The star has been shooting in a 14-hour shift and yet makes the time to work out for two hours everyday.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s coffee date. This couple is super high on love, see pics

“That, and a strict diet of 50 grams slow release carbohydrates and protein, is part of the gruelling regime to tone and define his physique. He even went without sugar and salt for 15 days,” said a source close to the actor.

The Haider star underwent a complete boot camp regime, under the guidance of trainer Samir Jaura, to work on his physique.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking about Shahid’s regime, Jaura said: “The aim was to lose some body fat and gain lean muscles. The training and diet plan intensified 40 days before he began shooting in November with him going off salt and sugar for 15 days when close-ups were taken. Now they start the portions of him in royal costumes and since he needs to look bigger, we’ve added more carbs.”