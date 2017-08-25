Shahid Kapoor’s family photo ahead of Misha’s first birthday is a perfect start to the celebrations

Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable click with daughter Misha Kapoor and wife Mira. Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable click with daughter Misha Kapoor and wife Mira.

With just a day left for Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s munchkin Misha Kapoor to turn one, the fans of the baby girl (yes, the little one has probably more fans than her star daddy within a year of her coming to the world) are treated with yet another lovable click of the beautiful family. And thanks to daddy Shahid for making his many fans a part of the growing up days of his little angel.

Shahid, on Thursday, shared a family photo with Mira and Misha on his Instagram profile with the caption, “Best times”. In the photo, the angelic Misha is seen sandwiched between mommy Mira and daddy Shahid. The smile on her face and the sparkle in her beautiful eyes are making it difficult to focus on people on her left and right. The little one has never been shy around the cameras and presumably is one of the most camera-friendly kids of her age.

Shahid and Mira were blessed with their first child, a daughter last year on August 26. Then, Shahid took to Twitter to welcome her in the world and thank his well-wishers for all the best wishes. He then tweeted, “She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness. Thank you for all your wishes.”

Here are the pictures of Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha leaving for the vacation:

To celebrate Misha’s first birthday, Shahid and Mira took off for a small family vacation as the couple wanted the celebrations to be simple. Recently, at an awards night, when Shahid was asked about the plans for his daughter’s first birthday, he said, “We are not probably going to be in the country, so we are going to get some family time around that time.”

After getting several sneak peeks into this family vacay from Shahid, we are waiting to see how he will make his princess’ first birthday special.

